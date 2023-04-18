64º

Stormy morning greetings: See Click2Pins videos, photos of the day that started with rain, thunder and lightning

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Boxermama captures lightning in Cypress near 290. (Click2Pins/Boxermama)

HOUSTON – A little rumbly out there this Tuesday morning, no?

We want to see your video and pictures of the stormy, wet weather moving in this week and what’s happening where you are. Be sure to share what you’re seeing via Click2Pins. We could feature your photos and videos on-air and online.

Not sure how?

Here’s how to submit. There are four ways to make it easy📸🤳:

1. Go to Click2Pins.com to share them! It’s easy -- log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose your category under a channel, then click upload and you’re done!

2. Go to the Click2Houston app and click on the top left menu. In the dropdown tap Click2Pins. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

3. Go to the KPRC 2+, click on the menu at the top left of the screen to find Click2Pins or scroll down to the Click2Pins box. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit your pic best, then click upload pin.

4. Go to the KPRC 2 weather app and click on the camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Log in or create an account. Go to the upload a pin button, find your photo on your phone and tell us about it. Choose a category and channel that fit best, then click upload pin.

Some rumbles in Sugar Land!

Boxermama

Lightening moving in near cypress @290

