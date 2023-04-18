Rain chances return Tuesady

Rain is possible most of this week!

Tuesday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Rain chances return Tuesday with a system moving in from the west. We are not anticipating severe weather but lightning is possible.

Scattered showers may make the drive to work a bit messy.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday with lows in the upper-50s and highs in the lower-80s.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

10-day Forecast:

Starting Tuesday we’ll be tracking a series of disturbances as well as a sea breeze flow that will bring rain from time to time through Friday. Late Friday to Saturday morning a cool front will push through and lower temperatures this upcoming weekend. Depending where the front stalls we may have some left over rain Saturday but Sunday looks dry. Have a great week!