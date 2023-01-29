Soggy Sunday is here!

Strong storms on Sunday:

A slow moving cold front will bring another round of showers and stronger thunderstorms tomorrow. A flood watch has been issued for Chambers, Liberty, Jefferson and counties farther east. Along the coast, areas could see pockets of heavy rain, however, inland areas will likely see quick, heavy downpours through late afternoon.

As the front approaches, more areas from the Brazos Valley into greater Houston will see scattered thunderstorms. Some of those could drop a quick 1-2″ and also have the ability to see some strong winds.

While this will NOT be a repeat of Tuesday’s severe weather, some storms could get aggressive so there is a slight risk of not only a severe storm but of some isolated street flooding.

10-day forecast

After this weekend, the rain sticks around. A series of storm systems will move through southeast Texas every day through Thursday morning of next week.

Tuesday’s Severe Storms:

It was an active severe weather day Tuesday with several confirmed tornadoes that caused damage throughout SE Texas. The National Weather Service is conducting damage surveys to determine the strength of the tornadoes.

Initial Tornado Damage Assessment:

The National Weather Service has assessed that areas in SE Houston including Pasadena, Deer Park into Baytown/Ship Channel were hit by a tornado that maxed out as an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140mph. Other areas in Pasadena saw EF-1 and EF-2 damage.

We saw severe storms, gusty winds and flooding rainfall. Within the areas of heaviest rainfall was a record of 4.04″ at Bush/IAH. There will likely be several more recordings of record rain.