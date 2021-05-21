Why we need to be extra-vigilant in the water this weekend

HOUSTON – The forecast including one to three inches of rain isn’t going to change much this weekend, but I do have a great concern for people who could go swimming in the waters churned up by this weather.

My biggest concern is Sunday weather will clear and the rip current risk will be dangerously high.

Rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves. Rip currents can occur at any beach with breaking waves, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. Here are some tips on avoiding rip currents.