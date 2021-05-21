Slight chance for tropical development in Gulf

While this disturbance has a low chance to become organized, it will cause periods of heavy rain Friday and Friday night in southeast Texas.

HOUSTON – Hurricane season has not officially begun, but we’re already watching two areas of possible development in the Atlantic basin.

An area of disorganized thunderstorms in the Western Gulf of Mexico is the only potential impact to Southeast Texas. It has a 20 percent chance for development. Another more impressive disturbance, Invest 90-L, is located in the open Atlantic will stay out to sea and not impact the United States. It has an 80 percent chance for development.

There are two areas of potential development in the Atlantic basin. Only the disturbance in the Gulf will impact the U.S.

The Gulf disturbance is disorganized and will drift toward the Texas coast through late Friday. It does not have much time to organize and is in an area that is only marginally conducive for development.

Most likely, this disturbance will generate bands of heavy rain for southeast Texas Friday afternoon and Friday night as it makes quick progress onshore. Flooding will be possible, considering that the ground is already saturated from previous heavy rain.

No flood watches are currently in effect ahead of Friday’s rain.

The European forecast model (shown below) is more aggressive than most in organizing the Gulf system. Even so, at this time it is not considered likely to strengthen into a named tropical storm.