So what’s a modelcane?

HOUSTON – Almost any time of year our long range models, especially the American model, will forecast something a week or more out that raises alarms but is also suspect. For instance, a nor’easter, a super strong cold front, or a tropical system can show up on the model and that is exactly what happened last Friday. The morning run of the American model came up with this beauty one week out--a healthy tropical storm moving into Louisiana:

This is the perfect example of a model-cane

No other global model showed this -- not the European, German or Canadian. Also, the upper level wind forecast over the Gulf of Mexico is very unfavorable for tropical development right now (tropical systems like calm upper level conditions and the winds right now are strong!).

The lack of support from other models and the surrounding conditions are two big clues that this was just a modelcane: the model showing a hurricane that’s not likely. I first heard the term “modelcane” from Bill Read, former National Hurricane Center director. The American model is especially guilty of this and the Louisiana tropical system was completely gone the next morning although the model did forecast another gulf low 10-11 days out:

American Model Forecast for 11 days out showed another Low forming in the Gulf by Wednesday May 26th

And this morning’s latest run? A lot of rain for us the next few days, but no tropical Gulf systems at all.

American Model is absent any tropical spin ups through the end of the month

So What’s Going On?