What to know about our Warmest Year!

Yesterday, NASA released the hot details of our record-tying 2020 which is literally in a ‘dead heat’ with 2016. The past seven years of this decade, since 2014, have been the hottest on record!

Global warming, some of it man-made and some natural, is what we’re living through year after year. And this year was particularly interesting. Obviously, with the pandemic in full force since March we had less traffic on the roads for months. You witnessed that here in Houston, but look at Los Angeles last April:

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: Extremely light traffic for the region is seen in an aerial view of the 10 and 110 freeway interchange on April 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (2020 David McNew)

So those emissions, along with air traffic, were reduced last year while factories were in full force:

Global warming caused by emissions such as those from factories and refineries

On the other hand, the Australian brush fires in the first part of the year played a role sending particulates in the air which block sunlight and help cool things down. Again, just a bit.

Fires send up particles into the atmosphere which actually block sunlight, so actually keeps the earth a tiny bit cooler

One other note is that the year started with an El Nino, which is warmer than normal water in the Pacific. However, that has switched now and cooler water is out there, known as La Nina.

Speaking of which, What’s up with La Nina?

The latest La Nina report was released Wednesday and you can see there is still plenty of cooler than normal water across the Pacific which generally means a a drier climate for us (and that’s held true):

The blue indicates cooler water in the Pacific

And it looks to stay in place through early summer. The red line below is the model consensus for La Nina and it’s below that middle black line. In fact, the red line doesn’t cross toward an El Nino until the June-August time frame.

No changes in La NIna until summer

Unfortunately, that is also the height of hurricane season and with traffic snarling again, look for a warm 2021. Perhaps even record breaking.

You can catch up on NASA’s report with a quick read and video right here.

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!