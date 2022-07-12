FIRST ON 2: TxDOT Houston to close northbound main lanes of West Loop at Southwest Freeway this weekend

HOUSTON – TxDOT Houston officials will close the northbound main lanes of West Loop at Southwest Freeway this weekend.
The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
TxDOT said they are working to open the Westheimer exit to traffic.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.
