FIRST ON 2: TxDOT Houston to close northbound main lanes of West Loop at Southwest Freeway this weekend

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

FIRST ON 2: TxDOT Houston to close northbound main lanes of West Loop at Southwest Freeway (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – TxDOT Houston officials will close the northbound main lanes of West Loop at Southwest Freeway this weekend.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

TxDOT said they are working to open the Westheimer exit to traffic.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.

