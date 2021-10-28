Inbound lanes of East Freeway near Normandy shut down after pedestrian fatally struck, police say

HOUSTON – Inbound lanes on the East Freeway heading west are closed after a fatal crash Thursday, police said.

Officers said the crash happened around 5:08 a.m. on the East Freeway near Normandy. According to investigators, a pedestrian ran out in front of a driver’s vehicle and was fatally struck. The driver stayed at the scene and called police, investigators said.

Freeway Closure/Fatality: IH-10 @ Normandy. Inbound lanes of East Fwy are shut down for a fatality crash investigation. Auto-Ped. Avoid area. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 28, 2021

According to police, the all inbound lanes are shut down as officers investigate the crash.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.