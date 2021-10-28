Clear icon
Inbound lanes of East Freeway near Normandy shut down after pedestrian fatally struck, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Inbound lanes on the East Freeway heading west are closed after a fatal crash Thursday, police said.

Officers said the crash happened around 5:08 a.m. on the East Freeway near Normandy. According to investigators, a pedestrian ran out in front of a driver’s vehicle and was fatally struck. The driver stayed at the scene and called police, investigators said.

According to police, the all inbound lanes are shut down as officers investigate the crash.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

