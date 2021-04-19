SH 288 experiencing major issues because of pavement failure

Crash-prevention vehicles block a section of SH 288 in Houston on April 19, 2021.

HOUSTON – A portion of SH 288 will be closed after a pavement failure caused structural damage to a segment of the roadway.

According to the Blueridge Transportation Group (BTG), the pavement failure happened in general-purpose lanes of SH 288 southbound near Holmes Road.

BTG announced that due to the damage, the southbound lanes from Interstate 610 to West Belfort Avenue will be closed in the area while crews make repairs to the damage.

“BTG is currently working very closely with their engineering, construction, environmental teams, and TxDOT to assess the roadway’s impacts and determine a timeline to get traffic back to normal conditions,” said public information officer Raynese Edwards.

According to BTG, the tolls from the Southmore Boulevard entrance ramp to the Beltway frontage road exit will be waived while the repairs are being made.

People traveling to the Beltway and beyond are asked to use the express toll lanes. The entrances are located just South of Southmore Boulevard and from Holcombe Boulevard.

BTG also announced the following detours in the area for people traveling beyond 610:

I-610 Westbound to Fannin St: U-turn at Fannin St onto the frontage road and enter IH 610 Eastbound to merge onto SH 288 Southbound.

I-610 Eastbound to Scott St: U-turn at Scott Street onto the frontage road. Take the frontage road to merge onto the SH 288 Southbound entrance ramp.

For more information and updates visit Drive288.com