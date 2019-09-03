Verlander earns American League Player of the Week Award

Justin Verlander reacts after throwing a no-hitter at the end of the ninth inning during an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 01, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.

HOUSTON - It’s been quite the week for Justin Verlander.

MLB announced Tuesday that Verlander has been named the American League Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1.

It marks the ninth career AL Player of the Week award for Verlander. It's his first of the season.

Verlander made history on Sunday afternoon in Toronto, hurling his third career no-hitter, tallying 14 strikeouts and just one walk in a dominant 2-0 victory.

His wife, Kate Upton, congratulated him with a sweet picture on Twitter.

Forever your #1 fan 😍 Congrats on your 3rd no hitter @JustinVerlander!! pic.twitter.com/0Sx947TyZ6 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 1, 2019

Verlander became the sixth pitcher in ML history to hurl three no-hitters, joining Nolan Ryan (7), Sandy Koufax (4), Bob Feller (3), Cy Young (3) and Larry Corcoran (3). Verlander also made history by becoming the first pitcher ever to hurl multiple no-hitters in the same road ballpark. He also no-hit the Blue Jays in Toronto on May 7, 2011, while pitching for the Detroit Tigers.

For the week, Verlander was 2-0 in his two starts with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/14.1 IP) with 18 strikeouts and one walk while allowing just four hits (.085 opponents average).

Sometimes age is just a number. At 36 years old, Verlander is enjoying one of the most dominant seasons of his illustrious career. Verlander is 17-5 in his 29 starts with a 2.56 ERA with 257 strikeouts in 193.0 innings of work with just 114 hits allowed.

