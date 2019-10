HOUSTON - It will all be decided tonight as the Houston Astros take on the Washington Nationals for Game 7 of the World Series.

With the best-of-seven series tied at three, Wednesday’s game will determine who takes home the Commissioner’s Trophy.

First pitch at Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:08 p.m.

Once the game starts, you can follow our live coverage of the game below.

