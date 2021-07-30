Houston native Ginny Fuchs on loss: ‘Still honored I got to represent my country’

Going for the gold, Houston’s Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs didn’t get the outcome she had trained and hoped for.

On Thursday, in her Olympics round-of-16 matchup in the women’s flyweight division, Fuchs fell short against Bulgaria’s Stoyka Krasteva.

Fuchs took to her Instagram to share a message regarding the loss.

“I didn’t get the judges decision last night and don’t understand why. It is what it is. Still honored I got to represent my country,” Fuchs wrote. “Gold was the only way I saw this, so it’s so hard for me to explain how I feel.”

Fuchs went on to express her gratitude to those who supported her, offering a shout-out to her family, team, city and the nation.

