Partly Cloudy icon
96º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local Sports

Alex Bregman in Sugar Land: This is how to watch the Astros star in Fort Bend County this weekend

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Alex Bregman, Sugar Land, Fort Bend County
Alex Bregman plays with the Skeeters in Sugar Land
Alex Bregman plays with the Skeeters in Sugar Land

The Houston Astros star Alex Bregman has donned a Sugar Land Skeeters jersey at Constellation Field this week while on a rehab assignment from his team, and he’s set to play again this weekend.

Bregman has played this week during a seven-game homestand against the El Paso Chihuahuas, and will play Friday night and in a game on Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets and parking in advance to expedite entry into the ballpark. Gates will open to the public this weekend at the following times:

Friday at 5 p.m.

Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Take a look at the star in action from his game Thursday night in the video above.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email