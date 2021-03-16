Contingency plan? Multiple reports say Texans to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have reached an agreement to sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor spent the last couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after stints with the Ravens, Bills and Browns. His most recent season was rocky, as he started the year as the Chargers’ starting QB and helped the team win their first game. However, before the second game, a painkiller injection, reportedly administered by the team physician, accidentally punctured his lung and, from that point on, Justin Herbert took over the starting job and kept it.

Taylor finished the season with 16 completions on 30 attempts for 208 yards, all from that first game.

Taylor’s most notable seasons in his career came when he started for the Buffalo Bills from 2015-17, throwing for a combined 51 touchdown passes to 16 interceptions.

Ad

Taylor adds to the Texans’ quarterback room, which currently has Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart, although no one can say for certain how long Watson will remain a Texan with his reported desire to be traded elsewhere.

Tyrod Taylor provides some valuable insurance in the event anything happens to unfold with Houston's QB situation.... https://t.co/tpDMAxaSmQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

The #Texans are signing QB Tyrod Taylor to an incentive-laden contract, similar to what Cam Newton and Jameis Winston agreed to in recent days, per source. It can be worth up to $12.5 million, but the base value is less than half that. Solid backup money, and more if he plays. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

What do you think of the Texans’ decision? Let us know in the comments.