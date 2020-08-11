96ºF

Reports: Astros coach Alex Cintrón suspended for 20 games after brawl in Oakland

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

First Base Coach Alex Cintron #37 of the Houston Astros looks on during American League All-Stars workout during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington. (2018 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Multiple media outlets are reporting Tuesday that Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón has been slapped with a 20-game suspension after the brawl that happened during the game against Oakland over the weekend.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report the suspension on Twitter.

Other media outlets have also confirmed the suspension.

Multiple media outlets are also reporting that Oakland Atheltics outfielder Ramón Laureano has also received a shorter suspension.

KPRC 2 is working to independently confirm the information.

According to MLB.com, Laureano claimed he charged Cintrón after the Astros coach insulted his mother.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he wasn’t sure what Cintrón said, but he would look into it.

This developing story will be updated.

