Reports: Astros coach Alex Cintrón suspended for 20 games after brawl in Oakland

HOUSTON – Multiple media outlets are reporting Tuesday that Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón has been slapped with a 20-game suspension after the brawl that happened during the game against Oakland over the weekend.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report the suspension on Twitter.

Houston #Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, who instigated the #Athletics-#Astros melee Sunday, has received a 20-game suspension, believed to be the largest levied against an #MLB coach. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 11, 2020

Other media outlets have also confirmed the suspension.

Multiple media outlets are also reporting that Oakland Atheltics outfielder Ramón Laureano has also received a shorter suspension.

KPRC 2 is working to independently confirm the information.

Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers scuffle after Athletics' Ramon Laureano charged the dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Astros' Humberto Castellanos during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

According to MLB.com, Laureano claimed he charged Cintrón after the Astros coach insulted his mother.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that he wasn’t sure what Cintrón said, but he would look into it.

This developing story will be updated.