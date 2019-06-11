Here's what J.J. Watt said about his wedding plans with Kealia Ohai

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt and Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai announced their engagement May 26.

READ: She said yes! JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai are engaged

At Texans minicamp Tuesday, Watt talked about planning for the couple's big day.

Schedule differences

Watt said Ohai is in the middle of her season now and his season starts in a few months. He said the schedule differences have led to a lack of discussions about the wedding.

READ: 'Everything he did was perfect': What Kealia Ohai said about her engagement to JJ Watt

"I mean, the problem is, she's in season now and then I go into season, so it's kind of ... I don't know ... We haven't talked a lot about it. We'll figure it out, I'm sure," Watt said.

Community support

Watt said he received an incredible outpouring of support after the announcement. He said the community has reached out in a show of support.

READ: From dating rumors to a ring: Inside the whirlwind romance of JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai

"It was awesome. Just the incredible outpouring of support and the people we love and we care about reaching out to us and all the people that I've never met reaching out and sending their best wishes so it's awesome, it's great that people can kind of see that, and we appreciate all the kind words and well-wishes that everybody sent," Watt said.

Open bar is key

Watt said a key to a good wedding is an open bar.

"It's an open bar for everybody. That's the only way to make a good wedding," Watt said.

Meeting a childhood idol

Watt, who turned 30 in March, said he feels great and is in better shape than he has been the past two seasons.

During his meeting with the media Tuesday, Watt also talked about being able to hang out with his childhood idol, Brett Farve.

"You know, I really don't get starstruck a whole lot," Watt said. "When I look at back at my childhood, in the state of Wisconsin, growing up, obviously, as a kid and an athlete, there was one hero, and it was Brett Farve."

Farve spent some time with the Texans last week as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.