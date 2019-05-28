'Everything he did was perfect': What Kealia Ohai said about her engagement to JJ Watt

HOUSTON - Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai spoke to the media Tuesday about her engagement to Houston Texans player J.J. Watt.

The couple got engaged over the weekend and announced it on social media.

Here's what Ohai said about the engagement:

How does it feel to be engaged?

"It's awesome. We've been dating for a long time. We've been living together for a long time, so we're excited. And it was a perfect proposal, so I'm excited."

Did you know it was coming?

"Not really. Like 20 minutes before I had an idea because there was some weird things that I was like, 'What is that?' But I figured it out and it was perfect."

How did the proposal happen?

"We were in the Bahamas just for our bye week -- this was our bye week last weekend -- and we had an awesome first night. Then the second night we were there, he took me out to the pier of the island we were on and there was a drone flying over and I was like, 'OK, something's going on.' And then he got down on one knee and proposed."

Do you have a date?

"No, it's going to be a long time because I have my season and then he has his season."

Will the wedding be in Houston?

"We're not sure yet. We're trying to figure out everything logistically, but like I said, it will be a long time before we figure that out. Probably because most of our friends and family are around Houston, but we're just taking it one day at a time."

How about the ring?

"It's beautiful. It's perfect. Everything he did was so perfect. He's amazing, so I love it."

READ: Inside the whirlwind romance

Did you always have wedding plans on your mind?

"Not at all. It definitely for me is more about our relationship and our love. Even after, we were like, 'Should we even have a wedding?' We went back and forth. I'm not really into big things like that. We just want to celebrate our love with all the people that we love, which might be a lot of people, which if that's the case, that's the reason why it might be so big.

"Last night, he surprised me when we got home. He flew my entire family in, my best friends, his parents and his grandma, and that was the best gift he could've given me."

So they all kept it a secret?

"I do not know how they did that. Everybody knew. There was like 20 people that knew and they all kept it a secret, so they all did a good job."

What's coming up for you?

"My season goes awhile. We have a game this Saturday. And then he starts in the fall, so there's overlap there. So there's no break in between. Just based on our schedules, the only time would be in between our seasons, which would be a two-month period in January, February. So probably too soon to get it done by then, so it probably would be the next time. We're not sure yet, but it will take us awhile. We're not in any rush."

How did you two meet?

"My brother-in-law (Brian Cushing) played for the Texans and my sister met him in college at USC, so we met through them."

READ: How social media reacted to the engagement

How long have you known that he's the one?

"A long time. We kind of feel like we're married already. It was so special and amazing, but it's more about our relationship and our love."

What were your teammates' reactions?

"They are so excited. I texted a lot of them before I posted, so they knew. They are so excited for me. They are the best. I was so excited to get back today and be with them and celebrate with them."

How do you feel about the engagement bringing attention to the team?

"It's awesome. It's a lot because we're in season because there's a lot going on. We have a game this weekend. But it's awesome for the team. These girls are amazing and it's such a fun atmosphere at BBVA, so this is really cool for us. I definitely don't want it to be a distraction, but it is cool that it's gotten out there."

What was J.J. like on the day of the engagement? Was he nervous? What did he say?

"He wasn't super nervous. He really doesn't get nervous for anything. But he was acting a little weird. I knew something was going on. It was simple. He just got down on one knee and asked. basically. It was 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear and I was like, 'You've never asked me that.' So I was like, 'OK, something might be going on.' But it was perfect. Everything he did was perfect."

Is it hard now that people know more about your personal life?

"I'm a pretty private person. I don't like this stuff. Obviously, soccer is a different thing because that is my public life and I like that. My private life I try to keep private. I don't hate it, but it's not really my thing. So it's a lot. I don't read anything because it can drive you crazy. But it's all been so positive. Everyone has been so excited for us and so loving. That's what has been amazing for me. To see all my friends and fans and family members that have been so excited for us, that has made me feel the best about all of this."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.