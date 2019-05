Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans defensive end JJ. Watt and Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai are engaged and the world is weighing in on the couple's big announcement on social media.

Here are some of our favorite reactions, from celebratory to mournful.

There are sad ladies all over #Houston and the state of #Wisconsin ... @JJWatt is now off the market!!! congrats #jjwatt on your engagement to #kealiaohai... pic.twitter.com/4seDT7ZA34 ā€” Johnny Maze (@JohnnyMazeRadio) May 27, 2019

Thank you for your condolences in my heartbreak...šŸ˜­šŸ˜­šŸ˜­ #JJWatt ā€” Steph (@StephS_24) May 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.