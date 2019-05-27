From dating rumors to a ring: Inside the whirlwind romance of JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston.

HOUSTON - In the two years since the courtship of Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai became official, the world has watched love grow between these two world-class athletes.

Take a walk down social media memory lane with us and revisit some of the public high points the couple has shared, from the first warm fuzzies of newfoundlove, to devastating injury, recovery and personal triumph.

Their first photo on Facebook together:

Happy Birthday beautiful. May this be your best year yet! Posted by JJ Watt on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Date night:

On the field with the Houston Dash:

Meeting other celebs:

Supporting each other:

Going out after devastating injury:

Thankful to have my queen by my side 👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼 Posted by JJ Watt on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Just hanging out at home...in funny pajamas:

Trip to Italy:

Happy Birthday beautiful!!! In the past year we have helped each other through surgeries and adversity, intense workouts... Posted by JJ Watt on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Honored:

Love and injury:

Your recovery from this injury has inspired me, motivated me and made me appreciate you even more than I already had! I... Posted by JJ Watt on Sunday, April 22, 2018

Houston's royal couple:

Hanging out with each other...and Justin Timberlake:

Baylor honoree:

I’ve had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor. I am truly humbled... Posted by JJ Watt on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Working out:

Kea: officially not a fan of post-practice sweaty hugs. Posted by JJ Watt on Wednesday, August 15, 2018

With the family matriarchs:

Introducing their dogs:

Valentine's Day:

Traveling together:

Photo credit to world renowned photographer TJ Watt. Posted by JJ Watt on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Representing Kealia:

Their engagement:

