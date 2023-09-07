Texans linebacker Jake Hansen atop depth chart. His mentality: ‘Chip on your shoulder every day’

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is brought down between Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (49) and defensive tackle Roy Lopez (91)in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – Jake Hansen never forgets his origins. He’ll always be that undrafted guy who had to fight his way onto the Texans’ roster.

One year after making the Texans’ initial 53-man roster under former coach Lovie Smith, his college coach at Illinois, Hansen has done more than stick by making the team again.

Hansen is first on the Texans’ depth chart at Sam, or strongside linebacker, after veteran Blake Cashman had a setback in his recovery from a strained hamstring.

“It means a lot,” Hansen said. “It shows the coaches got faith in me. I continue to try to earn their trust and earn a bigger role.”

As a rookie, Hansen played in 11 games with two starts. He recorded 25 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with two tackles for losses. He played 205 defensive snaps, 27 percent of the total defensive snaps, and 148 snaps for 50 percent of the special-teams snaps.

None of that left him satisfied. If anything, Hansen had an even hungrier approach to the game and his status with the Texans.

None of that left him satisfied. If anything, Hansen had an even hungrier approach to the game and his status with the Texans.

It’s all about sheer survival.

“Every day as an undrafted guy you always come in with a chip on your shoulder,” Hansen said. “Every day, I like to have that mentality that every day you can get cut so do something every day to make sure they don’t cut you. That’s the mentality I have every day to execute.”

Two years ago, six games into his final college season, Hansen tore his anterior cruciate ligament at Illinois during a shutout loss to Wisconsin.

That led to him going undrafted after finishing his career with 276 tackles, 28 1/2 for losses, eight sacks, 12 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He ranked second in school history in forced fumbles to Simeon Rice.

One year after receiving a signing bonus of $2,500, Hansen is still with the Texans while multiple other linebackers have come and gone from the roster.

Hansen is looking forward to Sunday’s road season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins.

“I’m really excited, two great competitors, guys I’ve watched as they’ve come up in the league,” Hansen said. “It’s going to be a real good experience and a fun time.”

Playing for Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, has provided a boost to Hansen in his progression as a player.

“It’s really cool,” Hansen said. “Very detailed guy, pushing me to a better player. Having him as a coach and having him there is forcing me to elevate my game and play better football. Different style of play, still learning. I’m blessed to be a part of this locker room and a part of this team.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.