Texans corner Jacobi Francis embraces move to nickel: ‘I love it, not thinking as much, just playing fast’

HOUSTON – Jacobi Francis beat the odds a year ago to make the Texans’ roster as an undrafted free agent.

One year later, the cornerback is competing again for a spot on the 53-man roster.

He recently moved to nickel from outside cornerback and is expected to play significantly Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints in the Texans’ final preseason game. It’s a competitive situation at nickel as the coaching staff and personnel department contemplate whether to go with accomplished players like Desmond King, institute a youth movement with players currently on the roster or look for outside help on the waiver wire.

“I love it,” Francis told KPRC 2. “I was an outside corner and they moved me inside the last couple of weeks. Just the transformation, understanding my assignment and showing I can play both inside and outside. I’m not thinking as much, just playing fast.”

Versatility, fit in the Texans’ coverage schemes and embracing a special teams role, the former Memphis standout is back at his natural position he originally played in college.

The Texans will cut their roster down to the NFL limit from 90 players to 53 players by next Tuesday’s league deadline.

Francis isn’t focusing solely on that, though. He’s determined to keep improving and prove to the coaching staff, including coach DeMeco Ryans, that he deserves to make the roster.

After he was released during the final major roster cutdown, Francis was signed to the practice squad last season. Francis played in five games, seeing all of his action on special teams with 76 snaps played overall. He had one tackle against the Cleveland Browns. He was promoted to the 53-man roster in December.

Francis, 24, has been working overtime to forge a role on defense and special teams.

“I mean that’s the end goal,” Francis said. “At the end of the day, it’s not really been at the forefront of my mind. Just take every day one at a time, ply fast and execute my job.”

During organized team activities and minicamps, Francis took a considerable amount of snaps with the first-team and second-team defense. He lined up opposite starting corner Derek Stingley Jr., the third overall pick of the draft last season, when starter Steven Nelson was absent from voluntary workouts and Shaquill Griffin was working his way back to full strength from back surgery.

“I’m definitely going out and doing my job, playing fast, executing,” Francis said. “The biggest thing is have fun.”

Francis devoted himself this offseason to his training routine, augmenting his workouts with the Texans’ strength and conditioning staff with private trainer Alex Weber of Oxigen Fitness.

“The biggest thing was my offseason preparation, just getting my body stronger and faster,” Francis said. “I just came back in ready so I can play physical and fast. They say your film is your resume. I play fast and I play physical and play my style of football.”

Francis had 36 tackles and led Memphis with two interceptions in his final college season when he became the team’s top cornerback one year after recording 28 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups The Covington, Georgia native had 24 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a sophomore.

“Just learning from my first year, it’s Year 2, taking all the coaching,” Francis said. “The game has slowed down tremendously for me. I’m just taking it one day at a time. The opportunities I get, take fully advantage of them and just learn and continue to grow as a player.”

Francis has put on some serious muscle through diligent work in the Texans’ weight room.

“Definitely shoutout to coach Mike Eubanks and his staff for the offseason,” said Francis, who’s listed at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds on the Texans’ official roster. “I did put on about a healthy 10 pounds of lean muscle. I feel strong. I feel faster. I feel good out there on the field. Just continue to grow as a player and dominate and help my team win in every facet.”

And the work continues with Weber. That included everything from core work to Olympic style lifts to build power, muscle and explosiveness. They regularly worked out together at 6 a.m., rising at dawn for grueling workouts. .

“The work was good, worked on a lot of dynamic stuff, moving with intention and mobility, getting him primed up for fall camp,” said Weber, the brother of Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. “He’s very explosive. He’s focused on the mental aspect as far as discipline, sticking with the script because there’s going to be dog days.

“Rookie year to second year, that’s the most important step to make a name in the league and plant that seed and take that next step. Cobi is ready to go, second year, ready to go get it.”

Francis, along with Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre and linebacker Christian Harris, traveled to Hawaii for a Cover One Elite training camp with several NFL players. They had a training session with a girls flag football team from Hawaii, too. The camp was organized by Derek Stingley Sr., Stingley’s father who trains Francis and several players.

“Coach Sting had us out there working,” Francis said. “Once we got the work in, it was a bonding time to grow and learn and be around each other for the moment.”

Francis’ growth prompted Stingley Sr. to write about him on Instagram. Like a lot of people in Francis’ life, they’re excited about his future and his attitude.

“I love working with this young man on the football field,” Stingley Sr. wrote. “He has such a great approach to the game and is a hard worker who gives it his all every single rep. It’s so inspiring to see someone with such dedication and passion for the sport. I’m lucky to be able to train him and can’t wait to see all the amazing things he’ll accomplish in the future. Keep up the great work!”

