101º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Texans Preseason Week 2 Preview

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Tags: spots, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins
The Houston Texans are set to face the Miami Dolphins in their second preseason game.

The Houston Texans are set to face the Miami Dolphins in their second preseason game.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, KPRC 2 Sports Reporter Ari Alexander and KPRC 2 Texans Insider Aaron Wilson break down what to expect.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Murrow and Emmy award-winning sports anchor & reporter. Avid traveler, mediocre golfer. Loves good food, good friends and southern rap.

email

facebook

twitter