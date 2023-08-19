Texans Preseason Week 2 Preview

The Houston Texans are set to face the Miami Dolphins in their second preseason game.
KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, KPRC 2 Sports Reporter Ari Alexander and KPRC 2 Texans Insider Aaron Wilson break down what to expect.
The Houston Texans are set to face the Miami Dolphins in their second preseason game.
KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, KPRC 2 Sports Reporter Ari Alexander and KPRC 2 Texans Insider Aaron Wilson break down what to expect.
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.