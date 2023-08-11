Texans fullback Andrew Beck ‘banged up’ his knee, ‘will be fine’

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Texans fullback Andrew Beck sustained a minor knee injury against the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Beck was limping a bit after the game, but was able to jog on the sideline immediately after getting shaken up.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans downplayed the severity of the injury.

“Beck will be fine,” Ryans said. “He banged his knee up a little bit, but we’ll get further tests. As of right now, looks like he’ll be fine.”

Signed to a two-year, $6.75 million free agent contract that includes $4 million guaranteed, Beck is expected to have a versatile, hybrid role in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s offense that highlighted the skills of tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk with the San Francisco 49ers. Beck also is slated for a major role on special teams.

Beck had a dropped pass in the 20-9 win over the Patriots.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com