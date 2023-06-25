Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Dorance Armstrong looks to build on breakthrough year, ‘come back better and stronger’

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong engineered a breakthrough season, and now he’s aiming even higher.

RICHMOND, Texas – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong engineered a breakthrough season, and now he’s aiming even higher.

The North Shore graduate recorded a career-high 8 1/2 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for losses last season with two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Although he played in every game with five starts, Armstrong managed the top production of his career while playing just 543 snaps, 47% of the total defensive playing time last season.

“It was one of the best seasons of my career so far,” Armstrong said Saturday during former University of Kansas teammate Steven Sims Jr.’s youth football camp at Travis High School. “I’m looking to come back better and stronger.”

The Cowboys rewarded the former fourth-round draft pick last season with a two-year, $13 million contract that included $6 million guaranteed with a $4.5 million signing bonus.

“It means a lot,” Armstrong said. ‘They value what I can do and what I can bring to the table. I appreciate that a lot. They just want me to continue to grow as a player and as a man.”

Two seasons ago, Armstrong, 26, finished with five sacks, 22 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, one defensive touchdown, 37 tackles, and three tackles for loss.

Armstrong gets the job done with a variety of moves.

“I’m a speed rusher, and I have power,” he said. “Speed and power is how you win most of the time these days.”

The Cowboys finished 12-5 last season, making the playoffs and losing to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional round game.

“Always love my team,” Armstrong said. “We’re out there each and every year. We’re still taking big strides to get to a championship.”

Armstrong is part of a defense headlined by all-around talent Micah Parsons.

“I love him bro,” Armstrong said. “You see it for yourself. He’s a pretty different guy. This is our third year being together. We’re going to do nothing but get better.”

Armstrong joined his friend Sims at his football camp along with several other area NFL players, including the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Parker Washington, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hakeem Butler and the Detroit Lions’ Germain Ifedi.

“It means a lot,” Armstrong said. “Me and Steven go way back to our college careers. I just wanted to show support.”

