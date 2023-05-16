US can pick Folarin Balogun as FIFA approves eligibility change from England

FILE - Brentford's Christian Norgaard vies for the ball with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, on Aug. 13, 2021. The United States can select Balogun after the England Under-21 forward who has starred in the French league opted to represent the 2026 World Cup co-host. FIFA said on Tuesday May 16, 2023 it approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national eligibility from England. The 21-year-old New York-born player also was eligible for Nigeria. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)

The United States can select Folarin Balogun after the England Under-21 forward who has starred in the French league opted to represent the 2026 World Cup co-host.

FIFA said on Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press it approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national eligibility from England. The 21-year-old New York-born player also was eligible for Nigeria.

Balogun confirmed the move in a video on his social media accounts using the slogans “I’m coming home” and “Let’s make history.” It was the first ever post on his Instagram account which already had 265,000 followers.

Balogun has been in demand after a breakout season in France on loan to Reims from Arsenal.

He has 19 goals and dueled with Kylian Mbappé for part of the season to be the league top scorer. Mbappé now leads with 26 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Balogun was born in Brooklyn though his Nigerian parents had been living in London.

“My parents were on holiday there for a few months because we have family in New York,” Balogun said in an interview with the French league website this season. “But very soon after I was born, we all moved back to London.”

Balogun also acknowledged “London is my city, it’s where I grew up, where my friends are, and if people ask me where I’m from, I say I’m English. But, yes, I am a mixture of all these cultures.”

He played for England and the U.S. at youth level before establishing himself in the England U21s.

His decision to represent the United States comes five weeks before England plays in the Under-21 European Championship being hosted by Romania and Georgia.

FIFA rules allow players to change national eligibility before playing in a competitive game at senior level.

The U.S. and interim coach Anthony Hudson courted Balogun on a visit to Florida in March and the top player pool is expected to be used for CONCACAF Nations League games next month.

A squad mostly from Major League Soccer is planned for the CONCACAF Gold Cup from June 24 to July 16, when European-based players are on vacation and then start reporting to clubs for preseason training.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will play mostly friendlies for the next three years ahead of co-hosting the first 48-team men’s World Cup in 2026.

AP Sports Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report

