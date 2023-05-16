Texans sign third-round wide receiver Tank Dell to four-year, $5.719 million contract

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Wide receiver Tank Dell of Houston participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans have signed third-round wide receiver Tank Dell to a four-year contract, according to his agent, David Canter.

It’s worth $5.719 million and includes a $1.159 million signing bonus with base salaries of $750,000, 915,000, $1.03 million and $1.145 million , according to a league source.

Dell should provide a boost to the return game and as a skilled slot receiver for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

They selected him 69th overall after a trade up, sending the 73rd and 161st overall picks to the Los Angeles Rams for the 69th pick and the 191st pick. He caught 228 career passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

“My nickname should be explosive,” Dell said after being picked by the hometown Texans. “All I do is make explosive plays. I’m here to make explosive plays in this offense for Bobby Slowik. They’re getting a dog. I have a winning spirit.”

Dell visited the Texans and was scouted individually at his campus Pro Day workout by general manager Nick Caserio and special teams coordinator Frank Ross.

“I prayed for this,” Dell said. “I wanted to be here. I even sent a message to them on Instagram. It’s just a blessing to be here.”

He also visited the Cleveland Browns and worked out privately for the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Dell has run the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds.

Although undersized, he has outstanding hands, quickness, route-running skills and is a dangerous returner.

Now, he’ll play with Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“He knows how to win, I’m coming here to help him realize his dreams,” Dell said. “Me and him are going to work for sure. I’m ready to go to work tonight.”

The Alabama A&M and Independence Community College transfer caught 90 passes for 1,329 yards and 212 touchdowns in 2021.

“Couldn’t be more happy for Tank,” UH coach Dana Holgersen said. “He loves the city of Houston. He is a special player with explosive ability. For him to continue his career here is as good as it gets.”

Dell (5-foot-8 3/8, 165 pounds) has called himself “the best wide receiver in the draft.”

Dell said he has a “chip on his shoulder,” and has something to prove.

He even has written down every wide receivers’ name drafted above him.

Dell, a two-time all-conference selection, caught 109 passes for a nation-high 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He finished second in the nation in catches.

The Daytona Beach, Florida native originally committed to Florida International University.

“I helped Houston get back to its winning days,” Dell said. “I’m ready to do the same here.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com