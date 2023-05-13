These top 2 European soccer teams will face each other at Houston’s NRG Stadium in July

HOUSTON – Two of the most successful European soccer teams will play one another at Houston’s NRG Stadium this July.

In a news release, Manchester United will play against Real Madrid on July 26 as part of the Soccer Champions Tour exhibition series featuring six of the world’s iconic football clubs across the U.S.

🚨Real Madrid and Manchester United are coming to NRG Stadium on July 26! 🚨#WeAreHoustonSports pic.twitter.com/NgdvCeZczN — Harris County - Houston Sports Authority (@HCHSA) May 12, 2023

“This is a huge game for our fans in the U.S., giving them a unique opportunity to witness first-hand one of the greatest fixtures in world football,” said Manchester United football director John Murtough. “We last visited Houston in 2017 when we played Manchester City in front of a huge crowd, and I know this match will be just as popular.”

The last time both Manchester United and Real Madrid faced each other was in 2014 when they played at The Big House in Michigan. Over 100,000 fans attended the game, becoming the largest audience ever on U.S. soil, the release said.

Fans can sign up for the presale scheduled for May 17 by clicking here. Tickets go on sale for the general public on May 19.