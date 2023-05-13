Source: Texans signing veteran corner Shaquill Griffin to one-year, $4.5 million deal

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $4.5 million with $3 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

Griffin, 27, is a former Seattle Seahawks third-round draft pick from Central Florida.

Griffin was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He has 327 career tackles and six interceptions.

He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the past two seasons after signing a three-year, $44.5 million contract in 2021.

He was cut by the Jaguars in March. He was placed on injured reserve last season with a back injury.

The Texans are set at one cornerback spot with first-round draft pick Derek Stingley Jr. and veteran corner Steven Nelson had a good season and is under contract for this season.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com