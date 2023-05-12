In the lab with Texans’ Maliek Collins: working on pass rushing ‘craft,’ aiming for big 2023 season

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 21: Maliek Collins #97 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 22-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CYPRESS – Maliek Collins’ feet moved rapid-fire like engine pistons, propelling him forward with his body nearly parallel to the ground with his uncommonly low center of gravity.

As the Texans’ veteran defensive tackle hustled through drills designed to make him even more explosive and difficult to block, the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Kansas City native did so under the tutelage of private pass rushing coach L’Allan Clark, an Ohio State defensive assistant and the protege of Seattle Seahawks pass rush specialist coach Brandon Jordan.

For Collins, the work never stops. Signed to a two-year, $17 million contract extension last year that includes $8.5 million guaranteed, Collins recorded 3 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses and 10 quarterback hits last season.

This extra training session at Ollin Athletics and Sports Medicine was enjoyable for Collins along with Texans defensive linemen Derek Rivers and Demone Harris. The drills included a variety of agility movements and football-specific work with low hurdles, blocking pads and cones involved.

“That’s all we try to do is come out here and craft and be the best version, the best product on the field when it’s time,” Collins said. “I’m just trying to solidify my spot, be the best version of myself and produce. I kind of wiped last season clean. I had a good season, though. I put stuff on tape I’m proud to put on.

“I’m going to continue to build on that. I’m always trying to get better, constant and never-ending improvement. I want everything. I want to make my bag as big as possible.”

Collins, 27, had been working with Jordan for years. Now that Jordan is officially an NFL coach after one season coaching at Michigan State, the torch has been passed to Clark.

“We’ve been working with L’Allan for a couple of years now and he used to always be around with coach BT,” Collins said. “It’s him now. That’s who you got to go see when you’re ready to get some work.”

A former Dallas Cowboys third-round draft pick from Nebraska who has also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Collins has 20 1/2 sacks, 165 tackles, 38 tackles for losses and 58 quarterback hits.

“The game is speed to power, power step and making moves of power steps,” Clark said. “Maliek is very powerful, very athletic. He can do any move you throw at him.”

In Collins’ first season with the Texans, he transformed his reputation after signing a one-year, prove-it deal after a quiet year in Las Vegas. He started 15 games and had a career-high 29 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and one interception.

“Maliek is definitely a freak athlete, low to the ground,” Harris said. “He always pushes me to be great. I try to learn from him, elevate each other and just be the best version of myself.”

The Texans’ defensive line includes Collins, Jerry Hughes, Jonathan Greenard, who also trains with Clark, Roy Lopez, Sheldon Rankins, Hassan Ridgeway, Kurt Hinish and first-round draft pick Will Anderson Jr., who has worked with Jordan.

“BT told me great things,” Collins said. “I can’t wait to see him.”

For Clark, it’s an honor to work with NFL defensive linemen and carry on the tradition of high-level work that Jordan launched.

‘”It’s a blessing just to know they trust me with their game and their career in my hands with technique and take it from the drills to the field,” Clark said. I wouldn’t be where I am today without coach BT. He told me come to the field three years ago and I studied everything he did. I promised him: ‘Pass me the torch and I’ll hold it down.’ He’s one phone call away to lead me through these steps and help these men.”

Harris was impressed with the handiwork. It’s a chance to improve.

“Really good coach, really good work, getting it in and prepared for the season,” Harris said. “Great opportunity for us. He’s a really good coach and people need to recognize him more to find that competitive edge. He’s giving us that.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com