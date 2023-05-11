84º

Houston Texans’ TORO among several mascots nominated for 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 1: Mascot, Toro of the Houston Texans performs before a game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Texans defeated the Patriots 28-22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt , 2019 Wesley Hitt)

HOUSTON – Congratulations to Houston Texans’ beloved mascot TORO, who has been nominated for the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame!

TORO made his debut as the Texans mascot in 2001 and has a combined 1.5 million followers on social media, according to his bio.

According to the Mascot Hall of Fame website, TORO previously won Mascot of the Year in 2020 for his ability to adapt and innovate during the 2020 NFL season, including the concept of virtual classroom visits at the start of the pandemic.

Other mascots nominated include Los Angeles Galaxy’s Cozmo, Goldy Gopher from University of Minnesota, and Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox.

Voting for the Mascot Hall of Fame opens Sunday, May 14. To cast your vote, click here.

For a full list of nominees, click here.

