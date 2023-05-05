Former WWE star Sara Lee, 30, died by suicide, Texas medical examiner rules

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Pro wrestler Sara Lee’s death has been ruled a suicide, Texas medical examiners said Friday, finding that the 30-year-old had ingested a fatal cocktail of alcohol and drugs.

Lee, best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” reality television series, died on Oct. 5 at her home in San Antonio, officials said.

Her death has been ruled a suicide by “mixed drug toxicity” as amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol were all found her in system, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News on Friday.

