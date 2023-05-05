Former WWE star Sara Lee, 30, died by suicide, Texas medical examiner rules

SAN ANTONIO – Pro wrestler Sara Lee’s death has been ruled a suicide, Texas medical examiners said Friday, finding that the 30-year-old had ingested a fatal cocktail of alcohol and drugs.
Lee, best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” reality television series, died on Oct. 5 at her home in San Antonio, officials said.
Her death has been ruled a suicide by “mixed drug toxicity” as amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol were all found her in system, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News on Friday.
