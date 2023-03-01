DeMeco Ryans hasn’t decided if he’ll make defensive calls, excited about Texans’ coaching staff

DeMeco Ryans gives a thumbs-up as he arrives at NRG Stadium in Houston for an NFL football news conference formally announcing him as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

INDIANAPOLIS – DeMeco Ryans was the architect of the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense last season and was named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Now that Ryans is the Texans’ head coach, he’s deciding whether he’ll call the defensive plays or delegate that responsibility to defensive coordinator Matt Burke. Burke has called plays before as the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

“We’re still going through that process right now,” Ryans said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. “Haven’t decided that just yet, but Matt is very capable of calling defenses. He’s done it before. He’s knowledgeable of our scheme and how we want to play, so I’m very confident in Matt calling the plays as well.”

Ryans, previously a Texans Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year anda 49ers defensive quality control coach and linebackers coach, oversaw a 49ers defense ranked first in total defense and scoring defense last season.

A year ago, former Texans coach Lovie Smith, who was dismissed after a 3-13-1 season was the primary defensive play-caller. Later in the season, Smith’s son, linebackers coach Miles Smith, called plays, per league sources.

“If I needed to call the plays, I would do it, but I’m comfortable if Matt has to call the plays,” Ryans said. “I just haven’t made that decision as of yet.”

Ryans expressed confidence in the coaching staff he assembled with assistance from general manager Nick Caserio.

That includes former 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator, hiring Burke and retaining Texans special-teams coordinator Frank Ross.

“I’m very excited about the coaches that we were able to hire,” Ryans said.

Slowik, 35, is a first-time coordinator who helped out 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan running an explosive offense.

Ryans and Slowik worked together as quality control coaches before both assistants were promoted.

“Bobby is a tremendous coach,” Ryans said. “He’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve been around. He’s always looking to grow and looking to learn more. Bobby has helped me as a coach grow. I’m very excited to see Bobby get with our players. Guys are going to be fired up. He brings great energy. He’s a great teacher. The guys he’s been around, they love him.”

Burke was the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive line coach last season, coaching former Texans star J.J. Watt.

“Matt Burke, another guy who is a passionate coach and a really great teacher, energetic, a very knowledgeable coach,” Ryans said. “I’m excited what he can do, what he can bring to our team. I think the guys are going to love him.”

A former New England Patriots scout, Ross coached the NFL’s top-ranked special teams unit last season, according to the prestigious annual Rick Gosselin rankings.

“With Frank Ross being there, the special teams did an awesome job in previous years here, so to keep him in place and keep some continuity there with our special team, he’s teaching the same style that I want to play on offense and defense,” Ryans said. “It’s an aggressive, attacking style and I’m fired up to have Frank as well.”

Ryans said he has contemplated hiring a former NFL head coach in an advisory capacity.

The Texans hired two senior offensive assistants in Shane Day and Bill Lazor, who have called plays, to complement Slowik.

“I still think that’s an important role to have,” Ryans said. “Someone as a mentor, as an advisor to bounce ideas off of for myself as well. Just like we had experienced guys for coach Slowik on the offensive side, same thing for me as well.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.