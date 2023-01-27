Former Texans QB Matt Schaub addresses Texans coaching search, DeMeco Ryans; Take our head coach poll

HOUSTON – The Texans are on the back end of their search for a new head coach and perhaps next week they could make it official. While 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are considered the favorites to land the job, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is also in the running.

That said it is the former Houston Texans linebacker that is the local favorite with media and fans. One of Ryans’ former teammates in Houston is quarterback Matt Schaub who starred here from 2007-2013 and was a big fan of Ryans both on and off the field.

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy spoke with Schaub about Ryans and his chances to land the job and why he believes the rising coaching star is ready to become a head coach. Also McIlvoy and Schaub discussed his time in Houston with the Texans and his takes on current Texans QB Davis Mills. Watch that interview in the player above and let us know who you think should get the top job in the poll below.