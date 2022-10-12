Texans sign Jordan Akins to 53-man roster

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots misses a tackle on Jordan Akins #88 of the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the game at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans have promoted veteran tight end Jordan Akins to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to his agents, David Canter and Ness Mugrabi.

Akins had been elevated from the practice squad as a standard gameday elevation three times, the NFL limit.

A former third-round draft pick, Akins caught a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears. He has seven receptions for 83 yards in three games on eight targets since rejoining the Texans after being cut by the New York Giants.

Akins has 121 career receptions for 1,346 yards and four touchdowns, all with the Texans.

Akins caught three passes for 31 yards against the Bears and two passes for 33 yards against the Chargers.

He had a key first down on the Texans’ game-winning drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with two receptions for 22 yards on two targets.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.