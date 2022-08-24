Texans cut veteran corner Fabian Moreau

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) late hits New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) after Smith scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Moreau drew a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

HOUSTON – The Texans cut veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Moreau is a former Washington football team third-round draft pick from UCLA who played last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

Moreau, 28, (6-foot, 204 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds.

He started every game last season for the Falcons and had 61 tackles and a career-high 11 passes defensed.

He had six interceptions in Washington, including a career-high three interceptions in 2019 and three forced fumbles in 2018. For his career, he has 186 tackles and four for losses.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com