Texans cut veteran corner Fabian Moreau

HOUSTON – The Texans cut veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau.
Moreau is a former Washington football team third-round draft pick from UCLA who played last season for the Atlanta Falcons.
Moreau, 28, (6-foot, 204 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds.
He started every game last season for the Falcons and had 61 tackles and a career-high 11 passes defensed.
He had six interceptions in Washington, including a career-high three interceptions in 2019 and three forced fumbles in 2018. For his career, he has 186 tackles and four for losses.
Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com