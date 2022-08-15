Texans partner with 50 Cent’s spirits company, foundation

Cal McNair, Texans chairman and CEO, is pictured alongside his wife and vice president of Texans foundation Hannah McNair and rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent

Houston – The Texans are officially in business with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The Houston resident and Grammy award winning musician, author, actor and philanthropist and the Texans have formed a partnership involving his premium wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits LLC, along with his charitable foundation: G-Unity.

Now, Jackson’s Branson Cognac and the Le Chemin du Roi Champagne are the official cognac and champagne of the AFC South franchise.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans on gamedays,” Texans team president Greg Grissom said in a statement. “We share a common goal of giving back to the city we call home, so bringing Curtis on board to present our 50/50 Jackpot on gamedays was a natural fit. We look forward to the great work we will do together through this partnership.”

Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television became a Texans Luxe member last season.

Jackson is prominent around the city, including working out in Rice Village at 24-Hour Fitness where he’s a member.

The partnership includes Texans logo being used for branding, ads, themed sideline bars on the club level at NRG Stadium and sponsorship of programs, including at the annual Taste of Texans event. There will be special sampling events and cocktails in the suites at games.

“Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I’ve been doing within the Houston community,” Jackson said in a statement. “When the opportunity to partner with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it.”

