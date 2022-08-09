Table tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch table tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympics
Fans of the Olympic Games’ table tennis tacticians will have the opportunity to consume multiple days of high-intensity competition from the 2024 Paris Olympics starting with the first men’s and women’s singles preliminary matches on Saturday, July 27. Fifteen days of table tennis competition will come to a close on Saturday, August 10 with the Women’s Team final.
Venue
South Paris Arena #4, part of the Paris Expo complex, will serve as the home of Olympic table tennis in 2024. Originally built in 1923 for the Paris Trade Fair, the complex has been renovated over the years to modernize the facilities for the Olympic Games and the future.
Events
- Men’s Singles
- Women’s Singles
- Men’s Team
- Women’s Team
- Mixed Doubles
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|July 27
|Men's & Women's Singles Preliminary Round Mixed Doubles Round of 16
|9a-12n
|Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 1
|2p-5p
|July 28
|Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 1
|4a-8a
|Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #1
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #2
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #3
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #4
|10-12n
|Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 1
|2p-5p
|July 29
|Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 1
|4a-8a
|Mixed Doubles Semifinal #1
|10a-12n
|Men's Singles Round 2 Women's Singles Round 2
|2p-5p
|July 30
|Men's Singles Round 2 Women's Singles Round 2
|4a-6a
|Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Mixed Doubles Final
|7:30a-10a
|July 31
|Men's Singles Round 2 Women's Singles Round 2
|4a-7a
|Men's Singles Round 3 Women's Singles Round 3
|9a-12n
|Men's Singles Round 3 Women's Singles Round 3
|2p-5p
|August 1
|Women's Singles Quarterfinal #1 Men's Singles Quarterfinal #1
|4a-7a
|Women's Singles Quarterfinal #3 Men's Singles Quarterfinal #2
|9a-12n
|Women's Singles Quarterfinal #4 Men's Singles Quarterfinal #4
|2p-4p
|August 2
|Women's Singles Semifinal #1 Men's Singles Semifinal #1
|4a-6a
|Women's Singles Semifinal #2 Men's Singles Semifinal #2
|7:30a-9:30a
|August 3
|Women's Singles Bronze Medal Women's Singles Final
|7:30a-10a
|August 4
|Men's Singles Bronze Medal Men's Singles Final
|7:30a-10a
|August 5
|Men's Team Round of 16 Match #1 and #2 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #1 and #2
|4a-7a
|Men's Team Round of 16 Match #3 and #4 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #3 and #4
|9a-12n
|Men's Team Round of 16 Match #5 and #6 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #5 and #6
|2p-5p
|August 6
|Men's Team Round of 16 Match #7 and #8 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #7 and #8
|4a-7a
|Men's Team Quarterfinal #1 Women's Team Quarterfinal #1
|9a-12n
|Men's Team Quarterfinal #2 Women's Team Quarterfinal #2
|2p-5p
|August 7
|Men's Team Quarterfinal #3 Women's Team Quarterfinal #3
|4a-7a
|Men's Team Quarterfinal #4 Women's Team Quarterfinal #4
|9a-12n
|Men's Team Semifinal #1
|2p-5p
|August 8
|Men's Team Semifinal #2
|4a-7a
|Women's Team Semifinal #1
|9a-12n
|Women's Team Semifinal #2
|2p-5p
|August 9
|Men's Team Bronze Medal Match
|4a-7a
|Men's Team Gold Medal Match
|9a-12:30p
|August 10
|Women's Team Bronze Medal Match
|4a-7a
|Women's Team Gold Medal Match
|9a-12:30p