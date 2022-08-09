Table tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch table tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Fans of the Olympic Games’ table tennis tacticians will have the opportunity to consume multiple days of high-intensity competition from the 2024 Paris Olympics starting with the first men’s and women’s singles preliminary matches on Saturday, July 27. Fifteen days of table tennis competition will come to a close on Saturday, August 10 with the Women’s Team final.

Venue

South Paris Arena #4, part of the Paris Expo complex, will serve as the home of Olympic table tennis in 2024. Originally built in 1923 for the Paris Trade Fair, the complex has been renovated over the years to modernize the facilities for the Olympic Games and the future.

Events

Men’s Singles

Women’s Singles

Men’s Team

Women’s Team

Mixed Doubles