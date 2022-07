HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

For the 8th time in his career and setting an Astros franchise record -- Jose Altuve has been selected to the MLB All-Star game.

Altuve beat out Toronto Blue Jays second baseman, Santiago Espinal to secure the starting honor, earning 57% of the fan vote.

Through the first half of the MLB season, Altuve has hit .280 from the plate with 17 home runs and 32 RBIs.

The 92nd Midsummer Classic will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.