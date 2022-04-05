83º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Aldine’s Aislinn Garza breaking barriers as one of the few female full-time strength and conditioning coaches around Houston

Chancellor Johnson

Tags: sports, high school sports
KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson has the story behind a Houston trailblazer - Aldine High School's Aislinn Garza

Aldine’s Aislinn Garza is one of the only women that serves as a full-time strength and conditioning coach in the Houston area.

“I know that when most people see a 5′2 Hispanic girl with a ponytail, they don’t think that’s my job,” Garza said.

As one of the rare women to share that title in the city and one of the very few in the state, the Mustangs coach loves the opportunity to inspire and help others.

“Now that I know the true importance and gravity, it means everything,” Garza said. “I’m hopeful there are little girls who look at me and think I want to do that.”

Click the picture above for the complete video story by KPRC 2 Sports Anchor/Reporter Chancellor Johnson.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email