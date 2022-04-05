Aldine’s Aislinn Garza breaking barriers as one of the few female full-time strength and conditioning coaches around Houston

Aldine’s Aislinn Garza is one of the only women that serves as a full-time strength and conditioning coach in the Houston area.

“I know that when most people see a 5′2 Hispanic girl with a ponytail, they don’t think that’s my job,” Garza said.

As one of the rare women to share that title in the city and one of the very few in the state, the Mustangs coach loves the opportunity to inspire and help others.

“Now that I know the true importance and gravity, it means everything,” Garza said. “I’m hopeful there are little girls who look at me and think I want to do that.”

