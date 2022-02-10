Mr. T is back to make sure you know ‘curling is cool’

U.S. men's curling Olympian Matt Hamilton and Mr. T attend the Team USA Awards at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Four years ago, Team Shuster and the U.S. men’s curling team became overnight celebrities after winning gold at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Shuster and Co. gained millions of fans around the country, but few were as loud and proud as Laurence Tureaud, better known as Mr. T.

It all started in 2018 with a tweet from The A-Team actor who is best known for pittying fools.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/962493805118177280

That was followed by another tweet where Mr. T called curling “kind of different” but “exciting.”

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/962494028259274752

From there, Mr. T’s love of curling turned into a full-on obsession. He was live tweeting games, providing context on what he’d learned about the sport, and even contacting Team Shuster directly to wish them luck in Korea.

Ad

He even created the hashtag #CurlingIsCoolFool to try to get others just as excited for his new favorite sport.

While so much has changed in our world in the last four years, one thing has remained the same – the Olympics are back, and Mr. T’s love of curling remains at an all-time high.

He’s showing off USA Curling swag, he’s live tweeting games, and he’s still making sure everyone knows curling is cool.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/1489287399238561793

He even congratulated his new favorite athlete, Team USA skip John Shuster, on the honor of being chosen as U.S. flagbearer for the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/1489562486676156420

Ad

SEE MORE: Curling world reacts to John Shuster being named Team USA flagbearer

While Mr. T clearly loves curling - and Team USA curling, in particular - he’s made sure to let all of America’s athletes know he’s rooting for them, no matter what sport they’re competing in these Games.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/1489587030342336512

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/1489593595602427904

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/1490085222355927040

There’ only one sport he loves enough to live tweet, though.

As the U.S. men’s and women’s team begin play in the 2022 Games, they have fans all over the country cheering them on. And if you’re not, you should be, because….. #CurlingIsCool.

Ad

View social media post: https://twitter.com/MrT/status/1491586402454106112