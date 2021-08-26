How to watch Day 3 events at the Tokyo Paralympics

The events of the Tokyo Paralympics are available live online. Coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Thursday, August 26
- Tokyo Paralympics Coverage (8:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.)
- Para Swimming: Session 5 - Heats (7:00 p.m. - 9:10 p.m.)
- Para Track & Field: Men’s Jav F38 Final, Women’s 5K T54 Heats, & more (7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.)
- Para Track Cycling: Men’s C1-3 & Women’s C4-5 TTs; & more (8:00 p.m. - 2:15 a.m.)
- Wheelchair Tennis: Day 1 Center Court, Part 1 (9:00 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.)
Here’s the list of livestreams available early on Friday, August 27
- Men’s Preliminary Wheelchair Basketball Game 2 (USA vs Iran) (12:45 a.m. - 4:45 a.m.)
- Para Swimming: Session 6 - Finals (3:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m.)
- Wheelchair Rugby: Preliminary Round Session 6 (USA vs Great Britain) (3:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.)
- Para Track & Field: Men’s 400m T52 & Long Jump T11 Finals, & more (5:00 a.m. - 8:10 a.m.)