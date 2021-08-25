How to watch Day 2 events at the Tokyo Paralympics

The Tokyo Paralympics are underway and events are available live online., coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Wednesday, August 25/Thursday, August 26
- NBCSN: Tokyo Paralympics Coverage (7:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.)
- Para Swimming: Session 3 - Heats (7:00 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.)
- Men’s Preliminary Wheelchair Basketball Game 1: USA vs. Germany (7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.)
- Para Track Cycling: Men’s C4-5 TT; C3, C1 & C2 IPs; & more (8:00 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.)
- Wheelchair Rugby Preliminary Round Session 3: USA vs. Canada (9:30 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.)
- Goalball: Prelim Matches - USA vs Brazil (11:15 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.)
- Para Swimming: Session 4 - Finals (Thursday: 3:00 a.m. - 6:35 a.m.)