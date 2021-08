TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 6: Gabby Williams #15 of the France Women's National Team dribbles the ball during the game against the Japan Women's National Team during the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on August 6, 2021 at the Super Saitama Arena in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

BOX SCORE

France knocked Eurobasket 2021 women's champion Serbia off the podium at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, claiming bronze behind a balanced offensive effort and a tireless show on the defensive end, 91-76.

Gabby Williams led the winners, who had seven players score in double figures, with 17 points. Endene Miyem was next with 16.

Serbia was led by Yvonne Anderson's game-high 24.