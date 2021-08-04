Heptathlon tracker: Live updates, results, highlights from each event

Follow along with results and highlights from each event as the heptathlon unfolds in Tokyo.

Watch LIVE track and field coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Event #2 - High Jump

IN PROGRESS | STREAM

Event #1 - 100m Hurdles

EVENT RESULTS

American Kendell Williams went out to an early lead in the event with the top time in the 100m hurdles of 12.97 out of Heat 3, which produced the four fastest times overall.

The opening event is one of Williams' strongest, and also one of the weakest for defending Olympic gold medalist Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium, who relies primarily on her jumping and throwing ability to post big scores.

Ad

Thiam finished with the 15th-best time in the event at 13.54. Great Britain's defending world champion, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, secured a solid seventh place start in 13.27.