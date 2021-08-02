Allman wins discus gold, first of Tokyo Games for U.S. track and field

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Valarie Allman of Team United States reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's discus throw final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

American record-holder Valarie Allman got to work early on Monday in Tokyo in the women's discus final, uncorking a huge first attempt that proved timely as torrential rain followed and disrupted competition – the mark ultimately winning her an Olympic gold.

Allman's 68.98m toss outdistanced silver medalist Kristin Pudenz of Germany by more than two meters, or about seven feet.

Reigning world champion Yaime Perez of Cuba took bronze with 65.72m.

The 26-year-old Hershey, Pennsylvania, native is a three-time U.S. champion and was seventh at the 2019 World Championships.

She's the first American to earn a medal in women's discus since Stephanie Brown-Trafton won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Two-time defending Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia finished just out of a podium spot in fourth.