Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10

Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam Plutko covers in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Baltimore. Refsnyder was safe, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE – Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2 on Monday.

The Orioles' skid ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles' worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.

It's the longest losing drought in the majors since the Astros lost 15 in a row in 2013.

“It’s been tough last couple weeks, but we’re trying to keep our head up and trying to keep playing hard,” said Ryan Mountcastle, who homered for Baltimore's first run. “We’ve been in a lot of close games and we’ve just got to try to turn the page and move on to the next one and hopefully win tomorrow."

The Twins have beaten Baltimore 16 consecutive times, one away from Minnesota’s franchise record against one opponent. The Twins topped Boston 17 straight times in 1965-66.

Ad

Refsnyder smacked into the padded wall chasing Mountcastle's home run in the fifth that flew well over the fence. Refsnyder went down hard on the warning track but stayed in the game.

“They should take a look at that fence, to be honest,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “(Refsnyder) came out OK. He might have shaken himself up a little bit, but he flat-out ran into the wall. Everyone was checking on him. He's not going to be deterred very easily from getting back out on the field.”

It was 1-all when Refsnyder began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base. He moved to third on Kyle Garlick's grounder and scored easily with a headfirst slide when Adam Plutko (1-2) threw a pitch in the dirt.

Ad

Ad