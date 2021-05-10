The Latest: Islanders to have fully vaccinated fan section

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Nassau Coliseum will have a fully vaccinated fan section when the New York Islanders open the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Half of the arena will be used as a fully vaccinated fan section with attendees spaced approximately 3 feet apart with an unoccupied seat between each party. Individuals seated in those sections will have to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Young adults and children under age 16 not yet eligible for the vaccine may be seated with a vaccinated adult so long as they've received a recent negative COVID-19 test result.
Appropriate social distancing, masks and other health protocols will still apply throughout the Coliseum, which seats 14,500.
Entering this week, 66% of Long Island’s adults had received at least one vaccine dose and 53% had completed their vaccine series.
New York Road Runners is planning to host races for thousands of runners as New York state eases coronavirus limits for large-scale outdoor event venues.