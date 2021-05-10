The Latest: Islanders to have fully vaccinated fan section

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and Brock Nelson (29) celebrate with teammates after an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Nassau Coliseum will have a fully vaccinated fan section when the New York Islanders open the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Half of the arena will be used as a fully vaccinated fan section with attendees spaced approximately 3 feet apart with an unoccupied seat between each party. Individuals seated in those sections will have to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Young adults and children under age 16 not yet eligible for the vaccine may be seated with a vaccinated adult so long as they've received a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

Appropriate social distancing, masks and other health protocols will still apply throughout the Coliseum, which seats 14,500.

Entering this week, 66% of Long Island’s adults had received at least one vaccine dose and 53% had completed their vaccine series.

Ad

___

New York Road Runners is planning to host races for thousands of runners as New York state eases coronavirus limits for large-scale outdoor event venues.