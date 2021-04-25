Jarry, Guentzel lead Penguins past Bruins, 1 -0

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) gloves a shot with Kevan Miller (86) defending Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger (53) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wants his highly skilled team to find a comfort level in playing low-scoring, one-goal games as the Stanley Cup playoffs approach.

That message was received.

Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in the Penguins’ 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

“It was a hard-fought game and there wasn’t a lot of space out there,” Sullivan said. “You had to fight for every inch on both sides, and from that standpoint, it had a playoff feel. We knew we were going to fight for every inch, and we wanted to force (Boston) to do the same.”

Jarry has won his last four decisions, including a sloppy 7-6 home victory over New Jersey last week, in which he allowed six third-period goals. He rebounded two nights later against the Devils and has earned a point in 11 of his last 12 starts.

“It’s a short season and you play a lot of games,” Jarry said. “It’s a matter of being prepared for the next game.”

Guentzel scored his 21st at 4:03 of the third period to help the Penguins win their fourth straight.

Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin made a plays at the blueline and along the wall to keep the puck in the zone and get it to Sidney Crosby near the goal-line. Crosby set up Guentzel, who ripped a high slap shot past Jeremy Swayman’s glove from the left faceoff dot.

