Watson removes Houston Texans mentions from social media

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference following an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werent authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

HOUSTON – When you click on Deshaun Watson’s Twitter or Instagram profiles, you will no longer see any mention of the Houston Texans.

Watson’s old profile photo, of him in a Texans uniform flashing the Houston hand sign, has been replaced with a photo of his custom cleats.

Instagram is similar. Watson no longer mentions the Texans in his bio and changed his profile photo. Instead, he lists his agent and marketing manager’s contact information.

Watson is in a heated battle with Texans management after demanding a trade request.

Earlier this week, the team said they have “zero interest” in trading Watson, and new coach David Culley said he expects to coach the 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Watson reportedly became upset with the organization due to the process of hiring new General Manager Nick Caserio, which involved controversial team employee Jack Easterby, according to Sports Illustrated.